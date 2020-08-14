Grizzly Creek Fire is top priority in the nation

The governor and other officials met with emergency responders for the Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fires.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) visited the Incident Command Center for the Grizzly Creek Fire Friday morning where he said getting it under control was the top priority in the nation.

He was at the fairgrounds in Eagle at 8 a.m. That is the command center for the fire which has now burned more than 14,000 acres near Glenwood Springs since it was first reported Monday afternoon.

He was joined by Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

The fire has had a major impact on travel as it has forced a full closure of Interstate 70 and Independence Pass. Detours to get around are hours long.

After visiting with emergency responders there, Polis will visit the command center for the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction. That fire was sparked by lightning on July 31 and has continued to grow since then and is now of the largest wildfires in Colorado history.

As of Thursday night, it had burned 69,135 acres and was 7% contained.

Another fire was sparked Thursday afternoon near Chambers Lake in Larimer County. It grew quickly and prompted mandatory evacuations.

Once again Friday, weather conditions are expected to make fighting the fires challenging with hot, dry conditions expected, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds may also hamper firefighting efforts.

Very warm & dry conditions will again prevail today. This combined with afternoon wind gusts to 15 to 25 mph will elevate the fire danger.#cowx pic.twitter.com/16YxPjszFY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 14, 2020