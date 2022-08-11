Colorado wildland firefighter dies at wildfire in Oregon

Collin Hagan, 27, was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew. He was critically injured when he was struck by a tree.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon — A wildland firefighter assigned to a hotshot crew in Craig died on Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon.

Collin Hagen, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was struck by a tree and critically injured near Oakridge, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. Hagen was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew.

EMS personnel responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.

Hagan's body was flown by medical helicopter to the Roseburg Regional Airport. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District were there honor him, then provided an escort to a local funeral home.

“It is a sad day in public safety.” said Sheriff John Hanlin. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

As of Thursday, the Big Swamp Fire was 117 acres.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.