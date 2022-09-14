Colorado mountain fire danger increases as autumn begins

Summit County firefighters are preparing for an active fire season this fall after heavy rains this summer.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — At Summit Fire and EMS Station 12, wildland fire coordinator Kyle Iseminger and other firefighters are getting ready for the fall season by preparing for wildfires.

“The fall could be an interesting time for fires,” said Iseminger.

Much of the summer moisture is slowing, leaving behind extra-long vegetation that’s now drying out and taking the fire danger from low to high in just a few days.

"That faucet turned off that we had all summer long where we got a lot of rain and cooler temperatures, and it was like a switch flipped, “ said Iseminger.

Conditions are already keeping crews busy. In the first full week of September, fire crews were called out to a one-acre fire started by lightning between Keystone and Dillon.

It wasn’t a large fire but a reminder of the dry conditions.

"We have had human-caused fires in the fall fairly frequently in Summit County, “ said Iseminger.

