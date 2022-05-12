Evacuations ordered due to fires in Colorado Springs

Very dangerous wildfire conditions are in place around Colorado Springs today.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Evacuations have been ordered in parts of Colorado Springs due to multiple fires, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter.

The fire is burning in the area of 6700 block of Ackerman Drive, the fire department said in a tweet.

Residents in the area of Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive in Colorado Springs due to the fire. Everyone in that immediate area is ordered to evacuate immediately, the tweet says. Evacuees are being sent to UC Health Park.

The Skylark Mobile home park located 3831 N. Cascade Ave. is also ordered to evacuate immediately to due to a separate fire.

Fire danger is extremely high in Colorado Springs today, due to gusty winds and a very dry air mass. Dewpoints are below zero and winds were gusting around 50 mph in the area as of noon on Thursday, making fire danger exceptionally high.

The extremely dry air and gusty winds will stick around for the afternoon before winds start to back off early this evening.

Community Notification:

Due to the fires at Skylark Mobile Home Park and Summer Grace/Akerman Dr, CSPD is on priority dispatch. Please only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. Hold all other calls until we come off of this status. Thank you. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 12, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

