Evacuations ordered for fire in north Colorado Springs

The fire is burning near Interquest Parkway and I-25, according to our partners at KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were responding to a fire Friday afternoon near Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the Farm subdivision on Ridgeline Drive.

CSFD said heavy fire in heavy fuels was reported. Heavy smoke and winds were making it difficult to determine the size, CSFD said.

Multiple units were responding, and CSFD asked people to avoid the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a #grassfire in the area of inter quest/I25. CSFD responding with smoke showing. Multiple units responding avoid the area. Details to follow. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

