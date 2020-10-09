Colorado statewide fire ban extended until Oct. 7

The Executive Order in Colorado bans open burning and fireworks, but allows camp stoves and backyard grills.

DENVER — Colorado's statewide fire ban has been extended an additional 30 days until Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

The Fire Ban Executive Order, ordering the temporary suspension of statute concerning bans on open burning, was first issued by the office of Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Aug. 18.

The Colorado fire ban prohibits all open burning and fireworks, but allows grills and camp stoves.

The fire ban extension is due to "the continued fire risk in the state and the continued strain on government resources due to COVID-19," according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control's website.

This summer, Colorado has dealt with four major wildfires, three of which are human-caused.

The Pine Gulch Fire, burning north of Grand Junction, is the largest fire in Colorado history having charred 139,007 acres since July 31. Cooler, wet weather has helped crews reach 95% fire containment, as of Sept. 10.

The Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins ignited Aug. 13 but saw major growth on Sept. 5. The 102,596-acre wildfire is 4% contained.

The Grizzly Creek Fire began in the canyon east of Glenwood Springs on Aug. 10, but is now 91% contained.. The 32,464-acre fire led to a record-long 2-week closure of Interstate 70 through that area between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, before the highway reopened.

Located near Hot Sulphur Springs, the Williams Fork Fire has burned 12,157 acres and is 10% contained.