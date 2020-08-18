Governor to provide update on wildfires and coronavirus in Colorado

Polis and other state officials will discuss both topics during a briefing set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Tuesday afternoon about the wildfires burning on our state as well as the current situation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

He's set to speak at 2:30 p.m along with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Director Dan Gibbs, Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) director Stan Hilkey and Dr. Eric France the chief medical officer with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The briefing comes as at least four major wildfires burn in Colorado, one of which is the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs. It has shut down a portion of Interstate 70 for more than a week. The Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado near Grand Junction topped 87,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, making it one of the largest fires in Colorado history. Large fire are also burning in Grand County and Larimer County.

Officials are also expected to discuss coronavirus in our state as some schools open this week for in-person learning. Last week, Polis extended the statewide face-covering mandate for an additional 30 days.

The mandate, put into place at midnight on July 17, will now run through Sept. 13. It requires face coverings to be worn in indoor public places. The order applies to anyone over the age of 10. People who have medical issues or disabilities that preclude them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.