New Alkali Creek Fire closes stretch of CO 131 in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that started burning north of Wolcott Friday afternoon has closed a stretch of CO 131.

Dubbed the Alkali Creek Fire, the blaze was reported shortly after noon about four miles north of Wolcott, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. It is roughly 10 acres, but due to high winds in the area, deputies described fire activity as “erratic.”

Two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter have been called to assist.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP)– Eagle said CO 131 is closed between Highway 6 and State Bridge due to the fire. Residents of the Horse Mountain subdivision have been placed on pre-evacuation status, and could be asked to leave the area immediately if conditions warrant it.

A photo shared by CSP shows a plume of smoke rising a the mountain. People are told not to call 911, as crews are already working on the blaze.

At this point, it’s not clear what sparked the fire.

Warm temperatures have led to increased fire danger throughout Colorado, something that could be heightened by high winds forecasted for the weekend.

The Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County led to new evacuations on Friday, and there are heightened concerns for activity with the Williams Fork Fire burning near Hot Sulphur Springs.

