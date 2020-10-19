Video shows wind creating Cameron Peak Fire conditions so unsafe firefighters, machines can't get closer

The Cameron Peak Fire is now the largest in Colorado history, burning more than 200,000 acres in the mountains west of Fort Collins and Loveland.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire has been burning for more than two months, stoked by high winds and continued hot and dry conditions well into the fall.

Dozens of homes have been damaged and hundreds of people are under evacuation orders. Nevertheless, the more than 1,400 firefighters who have been dispatched to the fire keep going closer to the dangerous blaze to protect people and property.

But in some cases, as the above video from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control shows, even they can't get close.

"This video gives a quick look into the types of wind conditions us and other firefighters on Cameron Peak experienced and have been experiencing over the duration of this fire," a caption to the video reads. "In situations such as this, there is little to nothing any human or piece of equipment can do besides watch the activity from a safe location, also known as a safety zone."

As of this writing, the Cameron Peak Fire is 62% contained -- and there isn't expected to be a full perimeter until Nov. 8.

Photos from the Windsor-based Division of Fire Prevention and Control Overland Module from Instagram show just how perilous the work of these wildland firefighters can be.

These photos show firefighters conducting burn operations along a highway:

In another case, firefighters gathered under orange skies in haze that led to low visibility.

Before being assigned to the Cameron Peak Fire, this team was assigned to the Pine Gulch Fire -- which was, up until last week, the largest fire in Colorado history.

This photo shows some of these amazing men and women, who spend their days working to keep us safe during an unprecedented fire season.

Thank you, firefighters, for all you do! Colorado appreciates you.