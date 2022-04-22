WATCH LIVE: New announcement about Colorado wildfire fighting efforts

Legislative efforts related to wildfire fighting efforts will also be discussed.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — With extreme fire danger forecast for Friday, state and local leaders will join together to discuss efforts to prepare and respond to fires.

So far this year, numerous fires have already been reported and the hottest, driest months are still ahead of us.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and others will be at the state capitol at 8:30 a.m. Friday to discuss on going and new legislative efforts related to wildfires at both the state and federal level.

They're also sent to make a "new announcement" about wildfire fighting, according to a spokesperson for the governor's office.

Coinciding with the state’s announcement, Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) and Congressman Joe Neguse (D-Boulder) are sending a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations leadership. The letter urges them to support Colorado’s efforts by adopting a comprehensive National Strategy on Climate Preparedness that prioritizes investments in mitigation and climate adaptation.

9NEWS will livestream the 8:30 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The news conference comes on a day when extreme fire danger is forecast due to the expected strong sustained wind with frequent gusts above 50 mph. There is little firefighters can do in a situation like that, other than get out of the way and fight the fire from behind while they wait for the winds to die down.

“So we are generally low-key in our messaging and use the big words for the big days," said Greg Hanson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Boulder. "And this is one of those big days.”

Numerous counties have also put in temporary fire restrictions due to the fire risk. Later Friday morning, state leaders also also expected to gather to discuss the outlook for the fire season ahead.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado