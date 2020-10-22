Gov. Polis to provide update on wildfire response

An update is set for 1:15 p.m. from Polis and other state officials about the state's wildfires.

DENVER — With three major wildfires burning in three different counties, Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials will provide an update on the state's response to the historic fires.

He'll be joined at a briefing set to begin at 1:15 p.m. by Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety Stan Hilkey and Rocky Mountain Area Commander Scott Jalbert.

Also joining the briefing are:

Mike Morgan with the Director Division of Fire Prevention and Control

Kevin Klein, Director Division of Homeland Security Management

Shoshana Lew, Colorado Department of Transportation executive director.

The briefing comes after the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County experienced extreme fire growth overnight. It's now burned more than 125,000 acres, making it one of the five largest fires in Colorado state history.

Two other fires in the top five are also from this year. They include the largest fire in state history, the Cameron Peak Fire, and the second-largest fire, the Pine Gulch Fire.

The fires burning in Boulder, Larimer and Grand Counties have forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. There are also numerous road closures in place due to the fires.

Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is closed to all visitors due to fire activity. Numerous closures of state lands were announced earlier this week. They include all Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest Lands in Boulder, Larimer, Clear Creek, Gilpin, and Jefferson Counties. Some Bureau of Land Management lands in Larimer and Boulder County are also closed as well.