CDOT: Don't drive to the mountains this weekend because of fires, snow

CDOT crews that are working to keep roads closed for firefighters will also have to deal with plowing roads due to a forecasted storm.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is asking recreationalists to avoid the mountains this weekend if at all possible due to multiple wildfires as well as a snowstorm in the forecast on Sunday.

The agency said this particularly applies to the northern mountains, where the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires have prompted thousands of evacuations, requiring CDOT to use some of its resources for road closures.

In addition, CDOT said winter weather on Sunday and Monday could dump up to a foot of snow on mountain passes.

“With CDOT crews plowing snow and assisting with road closures due to fires, resources will likely be stretched thin in clearing possible crashes and stuck vehicles,” CDOT said.

The storm could also impact commutes on the Front Range.

Here’s a list of wildfire-related road closures as of Friday afternoon:

US 36 closure at the intersection of US36 and CO66 at mile marker 22-32

CO7 closed between Lyons - Highway 72 (Peak to Peak Highway) for emergency operations due to wildfire.

CO 7 closed northbound between CO 72 (south of Allenspark) to Estes Park. Southbound remains open for evacuees.

US 36 westbound closed between Apple Valley Rd (west Lyons) to Estes Park. Eastbound remains open for evacuees.

CO 14 closed between Walden and Rustic. Alternate route: Interstate 25 to Interstate 80 through Wyoming, or Interstate 25 to Interstate 70 through Colorado. Larimer County is working with CDOT to open CO 14 by Monday, depending on the weather. An assessment team is scheduled to determine the high risk for potential rock fall and flooding next week.

CO 125 is closed in both directions from Granby to Rand. Alternate route: US 40 south to I-70 west, then north on CO 9 to US 40, then east on CO 14.

US 34 is closed in both directions between Granby and into Rocky Mountain National Park (as Trail Ridge Road). Rocky Mountain National Park is closed. Alternate route: Travel east to Estes Park and neighboring areas is not recommended. If necessary, travelers can take US 40 south to I-70 east to Denver, then north on I-25.

US 34 is closed westbound between the Dam Store (MM 83) and Estes Park (approx. MM 63) due to the Estes Park evacuation order. Eastbound remains open.

US 40 is closed in both directions between Hot Sulphur Springs (MM 202) and the intersection with US 34 (MM 211) in Granby. Alternate route: US 40 south to I-70 west, then north on CO 9 toward Kremmling (US 40). Please note: US 40 is open from I-70 to Granby, as well as west of Hot Sulphur Springs. CDOT asks that travelers avoid the area unless necessary.