Wildfire near New Mexico border closes two Colorado wildfire areas near Trinidad

A wildfire burning in a remote canyon near New Mexico has closed two state wildlife areas near the border.

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — A growing wildfire has closed two State Wildlife Areas in southern Colorado.

The Lake Dorothey and James M. John State Wildlife Areas southeast of Trinidad are closed until further notice due to the East Fork Fire, which started on Aug. 22 from a lighting strike about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad – near the New Mexico border.

The fire has grown to 1,100 acres and is 10% contained, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). It is burning in a remote, steep canyon with tall trees.

Both Lake Dorothey and James M. John State Wildfire Areas are only accessible from the Raton, New Mexico side for public access. They’re both popular areas for fishing and hunting.

Strong winds have led to low visibility on Interstate 25 because of the fire.

There are 55 firefighters supporting the blaze.

This is one of multiple fires burning in Colorado, including the Pine Gulch Fire – now the largest in Colorado’s history.

The Grizzly Creek Fire led to an extended closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. The busy highway has since reopened.

The Cameron Peak Fire, meanwhile, has caused its own road closures in northern Colorado through Poudre Canyon.