Waterton Canyon wildfire sparked by rodents chewing on wires

Crews got the half-acre wildfire under control early Wednesday. No structures were threatened.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burned a half-acre in Waterton Canyon near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Crews quickly got the wildfire, which was burning on a steep and rugged slope, under control, thanks in part to high humidity overnight. No structures were threatened.

Firefighters built a hose line to get water up the slope from the engine while digging a fire line around the perimeter. Crews were still on scene working on hot spots within the fire area late Wednesday morning, West Metro Fire said.

The fire was sparked by rodents chewing on wires in an electric box, West Metro Fire said. The rodents shorted out the system and caused arcing and sparking, which ignited dry grass around the box.

