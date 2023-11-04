Wildfire burning in Rampart Range near Woodland Park

Multiple agencies were on scene for the wildfire named the Rampart Fire located off Forest Service Road 952 – it's estimated size is 20 acres.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire was burning Tuesday afternoon in the Rampart Range in Teller County and briefly prompted pre-evacuation notices for a neighborhood on the southeastern side of Woodland Park.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the Rampart Fire was 20 acres with 0% containment and was burning about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Woodland Park, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Multiple agencies were on scene of the wildfire, which was located off Forest Service Road 952. The fire was in the old Waldo Canyon burn scar and was burning in grass and ponderosa pine.

The cause was unknown, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office asked people to stay off Rampart Range Road and stay away from the intersection of Rampart Range Road and Loy Creek Road.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued briefly to the area of Sunny Glen Court, Sun Valley Drive and Radiant Circle. The notice was canceled about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

