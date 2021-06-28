Here are the wildfires currently burning in Colorado

Rainfall in the past week has helped crews with containment on several wildfires in the mountains and on the Western Slope.

COLORADO, USA — Fire crews are battling a number of blazes around Colorado. The fires are burning around the state from far northwestern Colorado to the Western Slope and in north-central Colorado.

Some of the fires got some welcome rain this past week, but fire managers said the relief might be short-lived as warmer, drier conditions are in the forecast.

To check for the latest air quality advisories, go to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's site.

The roundup of the fires burning are below.

Sylvan Fire

Size: 3,775 acres

Location: 16 miles south of Eagle

Containment: 19%

Cause: Suspected lightning, but still being investigated

The Sylvan Fire was reported on Sunday, June 20 about 3:15 p.m.

The fire, which is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber, grew rapidly Tuesday afternoon and evening, forcing Eagle County officials to call for evacuations for a number of areas. They are:

Sylvan Lake State Park

Crooked Creek Pass

Lede Reservoir area

Hardscrabble

Peter Estin Hut

Pre-evacuation notices have been ordered for residents in the areas of:

Frost Creek

Salt Creek

Bruce Creek

Fulford

Yeoman Park

Hat Creek

On Monday afternoon, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office lifted the pre-evacuation order for the upper Frying Pan valley from the dam east to Hagerman Pass.

Rainy weather is helping crews to increase containment, the Incident Command Team said on Monday. Weather for the rest of the week should help with progress on fire line construction. A few new crews have arrived, and two more hotshot crews are expected soon.

Muddy Slide Fire

Size: 4,093 acres

Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling

Containment: 0%

Cause: Unknown

The Muddy Slide Fire was first reported on Sunday, June 20.

Scattered showers over the fire area kept fire behavior to a minimum on Saturday, according to the incident command team. Creeping and smoldering was seen in several areas within the fire perimeter, while heavy, dead fuels like logs continued to burn.

On Sunday, crews planned to continue building indirect fire lines and preparing for possible burnout operations later this week.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas remained in place. Click here for a map of current evacuation notices.

Evacuated residents with livestock can take them to the Hayden Fairgrounds. People with pets can drop off their animals with the Routt County Humane Society in Steamboat Springs, but they need to call first to make sure someone is on site. The Humane Society's number is 970-879-1090.

Fire managers said this is expected to be a "long duration fire."

Oil Springs Fire

Size: 12,613

Location: 20 miles south of Rangely

Containment: 18%

Cause: Lightning

County Roads 113 and 116, and BLM Road 1045 are closed due to the fire. Highway 139 is open, but the Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office asked that drivers use caution because crews are using the highway to access the fire area.

Crews have rolled out hose on the northwestern flank of the fire from County Road 116 toward Texas Mountain. Firefighters are mopping up along the fire edge, using a supply from a water holding tank.

On Monday, crews planned to maintain the sprinkler system at the Dragon Trail gas plant. Helicopters remain available for fire suppression and support.

As of Friday morning, Stage 2 Fire Restrictions were put in place for Rio Blanco County.

Wild Cow Fire

Size: 560 acres

Location: 38 miles north-northwest of Fruita

Containment: 73%

Cause: Lightning is suspected

The Wild Cow Fire was first reported Monday, June 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

The fire is burning in western Garfield County west of Highway 139 and just east of Baxter Pass.

Favorable weather has helped crews contain 73% of the Wild Cow Fire perimeter. Suppression actions, assisted by high humidity, cloud cover, and rain showers, held the fire at 560 acres.

West Fire

Size: 3,429 acres

Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig

Containment: 98%

Cause: Lightning

The West Fire was first reported on Sunday, June 20 just after noon.

The fire barely increased in size on Sunday, while containment remained at 98%. That was due to rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, crews planned to patrol and monitor established fire lines. Unburned fuels inside the containment lines were expected to smolder through the day, producing smoke. The Type 2 Incident Management Team will transfer command to a local Type 4 Incident Management Team at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The BLM said Tuesday the fire had crossed into southwestern Wyoming.

