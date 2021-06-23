Here are the wildfires currently burning in Colorado

Four fires in the state are more than 1,000 acres in size.

COLORADO, USA — Fire crews are battling a number of blazes around Colorado. The fires are burning around the state from far northwestern Colorado to the Western Slope and in north-central Colorado.

>Video above: The Eagle Valley Wildland Team brings together agencies from across the area to train to fight wildfires like the Sylvan Fire.

The fires are causing air quality concerns in northwest Colorado and the state health department expanded an Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke to include Routt and Eagle counties on Wednesday and Thursday.

To check for the latest air quality advisories, go to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's site.

The roundup of the fires burning are below.

Sylvan Fire



Size: 3,583 acres

Location: 16 miles south of Eagle

Containment: Unknown

Cause: Suspected lightning, but still being investigated

The Sylvan Fire was first reported on Sunday, June 20 at around 3:15 p.m.

The fire, which is burning in lodgepole pine and other timber, grew rapidly Tuesday afternoon and evening forcing Eagle County officials to call for evacuations for a number of areas. They are:

Fulford

Sylvan Lake State Park

Crooked Creek Pass

Yeoman Park

Lede Reservoir area

Harscrabble

Hat Creek

Peter Estin Hut

Pre-evacuation notices have been ordered for residents in the areas of:

Frost Creek

Salt Creek

Bruce Creek

In Pitkin County, officials said residents in the upper Frying Pan Valley with livestock needed to evacuate their animals. Click here to see where livestock can be taken.

Muddy Slide Fire



Size: 1,025 acres

Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling

Containment: 0%

Cause: Unknown

The Muddy Slide Fire was first reported on Sunday, June 20.

The fire was very active Tuesday, causing the Routt County Sheriff's Office to upgrade a voluntary evacuation to a mandatory evacuation for residents on Routt County Road 16 from mile marker 12 to Highway 134. Evacuated residents can go to Soroco High School in Oak Creek.

Evacuated residents with livestock can take them to the Hayden Fairgrounds. People with pets can drop off their animals with the Routt County Humane Society in Steamboat Springs, but they need to call first to make sure someone is on site. The Humane Society's number is 970-879-1090.

Oil Springs Fire



Size: 7,395 acres

Location: 20 miles south of Rangely

Containment: 0%

Cause: Lightning

The Oil Springs Fire was first reported on Friday, June 18 at 6:45 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire was very active Tuesday with uphill runs, short crown runs and short-range spotting. The fire continued to move where winds and terrains aligned, officials said.

Fire officials said weather could play a major factor through Saturday with wet and dry thunderstorms forecasted for the fire area. They said strong outflow winds are expected, which could start new fires and cause extreme fire behavior where precipitation does not fall.

Wild Cow Fire



Size: 248 acres

Location: 38 miles north-northwest of Fruita

Containment: Unknown

Cause: Unknown

The Wild Cow Fire was first reported Monday, June 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

The fire is burning in western Garfield County west of Highway 139 and just east of Baxter Pass.

There was active fire behavior Tuesday due to winds, fuels and terrain, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials said. Wednesday's fire activity could be extreme due to hot, dry conditions and low humidity, the BLM said.

West Fire



Size: 3,107 acres

Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig

Containment: Unknown

Cause: Lightning

The West Fire was first reported on Sunday, June 20 just after noon.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) firefighters were actively engaging the fire on Middle Mountain in the northwest corner of Moffat County. Eleven engines, two Hot Shot crews, around 120 firefighters and two helicopters are fighting the fire.

The fire was burning in heavy lodgepole pine, and no structures were threatened. The suspected cause of the fire was lightning.

Moffat County Road 72 was closed, and people were asked to avoid the area.

The BLM said Tuesday the fire had crossed into southwestern Wyoming.