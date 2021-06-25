Colorado wildfires: Fire restrictions continue to expand in Colorado

More than 20 counties have implemented fire restrictions to help reduce risk.

COLORADO, USA — Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the state. Over 20 counties have already implemented fire restrictions to help reduce risk in an already concerning moment.

Information on fire restrictions and bans changes rapidly. Here is an up-to-date list of current bans across the state.

Stage 1 fire restrictions:

Archuleta County

Clear Creek County

Delta County

Dolores County

Gilpin County

Gunnison County

Hinsdale County

La Plata County

Mesa County

Rio Blanco County

Ouray County

San Juan County

San Miguel County

Stage 2 fire restrictions:

Eagle County

Garfield County

Grand County

Moffat County

Pitkin County

Routt County

Summit County

Recently affected areas:

The most recent restrictions include public lands in Northwestern Colorado run by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that are under stricter restrictions starting Friday, June 25. These restrictions apply to administered lands in Grand, Eagle, Summit, Routt, Moffat, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties along with lands within the Kremmling, White River, and Little Snake Field Offices, according to this news release.

Stage 2 fires restrictions enforce the following temporary restrictions: