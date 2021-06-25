x
Wildfire

Colorado wildfires: Fire restrictions continue to expand in Colorado

More than 20 counties have implemented fire restrictions to help reduce risk.

COLORADO, USA — Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the state. Over 20 counties have already implemented fire restrictions to help reduce risk in an already concerning moment. 

Information on fire restrictions and bans changes rapidly. Here is an up-to-date list of current bans across the state. 

Stage 1 fire restrictions: 

Archuleta County

Clear Creek County

Delta County

Dolores County

Gilpin County 

Gunnison County

Hinsdale County

La Plata County 

Mesa County

Rio Blanco County

Ouray County

San Juan County

San Miguel County 

Stage 2 fire restrictions: 

Eagle County 

Garfield County

Grand County 

Moffat County 

Pitkin County 

Routt County

Summit County

Recently affected areas:

The most recent restrictions include public lands in Northwestern Colorado run by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that are under stricter restrictions starting Friday, June 25. These restrictions apply to administered lands in Grand, Eagle, Summit, Routt, Moffat, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties along with lands within the Kremmling, White River, and Little Snake Field Offices, according to this news release.

Stage 2 fires restrictions enforce the following temporary restrictions:

  • No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood-burning stove, or sheepherders’ stove, including in developed camping and picnic grounds. Devices using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted.
  • No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building, or tent.
  • Using an explosive requiring fuse or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers, or incendiary ammunition.
  • No operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order meeting either:
    • Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard 5100-1a; or
    • Appropriate Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practice J335(b) and J350(a). 36 CFR 261.52(j).
  • No operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor, and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher, and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches. The extinguisher will be with the equipment operator. The shovel may be kept with fueling supplies but readily available for use.
  • No welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame (except with a current permit, contract, or letter of authorization).

