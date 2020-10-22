Colorado wildfires: How you can help those impacted

Hundreds of people have been impacted by wildfires, some of them have lost everything. Here are some ways you can help.

DENVER — It has been an unprecedented year for wildfires in Colorado, with three fires in 2020 now among the top five largest fires in state history.

Even this late in October, fires have seen explosive growth due to strong winds and extremely dry conditions. Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate and it's unclear as of now how many homes have been lost to the fires, as some are still burning out of control.

Below, we've compiled a list of ways you can help those impacted by the fires.

Boulder County

The 2020 Fires Relief Fund was set up through the Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Grants from the fund will be made to nonprofit organizations, municipal, and county entities to support immediate relief needs and longer-term recovery needs for individuals and organizations. Boulder County staff will work with individuals to identify needs and deploy financial help.

Additionally, the 2020 Fires Fund will make grants directly to nonprofit organizations affected by the fires or that are providing additional services to the community, because of the fires. An advisory committee to Community Foundation Boulder County will advise decision making.

If funds raised exceed needs, the excess will be placed in Community Foundation Boulder County’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Grand County

The Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund will support the needs of Grand County residents who have been evacuated, displaced or have lost their homes during the Grand County fires.

Food donations can be taken to Mountain Family Centre, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the Church of the Eternal Hills.

Larimer County

Cameron Peak Fire Response Fund, through the United Way of Larimer County, is a fund for private donations for those most affected by the fire. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed to people affected by the Cameron Peak Fire. Click here to donate to the fund

The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado is spending thousands of dollars daily to shelter residents of Larimer County safely. Click here to donate.

The Larimer County Humane Society is sheltering hundreds of companion and small animals. Click here to donate.

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) is supporting disaster response and recovery in northern Colorado. By donating to any of these organizations, you can contribute to disaster response and recovery in northern Colorado.

Colorado

The Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation supports firefighters and their families.

The American Red Cross is supporting evacuees by providing immediate shelter and food.

More ways to help will be added to this article so check back often for additional ways to help. If you have a suggestion email me at janet.oravetz@9news.com to get it added.

