Here's a look at all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

COLORADO, USA — As dry conditions persist throughout the state, multiple wildfires have continued to burn in Colorado well into the fall.

This year's fire season has had two of the largest recorded wildfires in Colorado's history and has led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes and damage to numerous structures everywhere from far northern Colorado to the Western Slope to now Boulder County.

Smoke has led to poor air quality along the Front Range. Click here for the latest air quality alerts.

Below is a roundup of all of the wildfires burning in Colorado and a look at 9NEWS' latest coverage.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 203,604 acres (318 square miles)

Containment: 62%

Date started: Aug. 13 near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake

Information: Now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the Cameron Peak fire has survived a Labor Day snowstorm and continued to grow southeast toward the foothills west of Fort Collins and Loveland, as well as near Estes Park and into Rocky Mountain National Park.

This has led to evacuation orders for thousands of residents. Crews are working to assess structure damage.

Calwood Fire

Size: 8,788 acres (13 square miles)

Containment: 15%

Date started: Oct. 17

Information: The Calwood Fire has burned roughly 13 square miles of land in the foothills northwest of Boulder -- the largest recorded wildfire in the county. So far, the fire has damaged 26 homes and led to the evacuation of roughly 3,000 people, including the entire town of Jamestown.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

Size: 312 acres (0.48 miles)

Date started: Oct. 18

Information: The Lefthand Canyon Fire has led to numerous additional evacuations in the foothills near Boulder, including the entire towns of Ward and Gold Hill. Spring Gulch Road and Gold Lake Road are also under an evacuation order.

East Troublesome Fire

Size: 12,655 acres (19 square miles)

Containment: 10%

Date started: Oct. 14

Information: The East Troublesome Fire has led to the closure of numerous roads and recreation areas north of Hot Sulphur Springs. Heavy pockets of fire have led to poor air quality in nearby Granby and Fraser.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 14,645 acres (22 square miles)

Containment: 26%

Date started: Aug. 14

Information: The Williams Fork Fire is burning about 10 miles southwest of Fraser. It is believed to be human-caused and has caused difficulty for firefighters due to its remote and rugged location. No evacuation notices or pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the Williams Fork Fire.

Mullen Fire

Size: 176,854 acres (276 square miles)

Containment: 69%

Date started: Sept. 17

Information: The Mullen Fire started burning in the Medicine Bow Mountains 38 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming, and has since crossed the Colorado border into parts of Jackson and Larimer counties. Most of the evacuations are in Wyoming, but some have happened north of Walden. Dozens of structures have been destroyed.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 32,466 acres

Containment: 91%

Date started: Aug. 10

Information: This human-caused fire continues to burn in spots after it was first sparked off Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. During its early stages, it led to evacuations in the area, closed the highway and threatened Hanging Lake. Weeks later, 13 firefighters continue to monitor the blaze and are working to suppress any potential flare-ups. Earlier this year, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered a "top national priority."

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 139,007 acres

Containment: 100%

Date started: July 31

Information: Up until last week, the lighting-caused Pine Gulch Fire 18 miles north of Grand Junction was the largest in Colorado history. It is now fully contained, after rapid growth and numerous evacuations.