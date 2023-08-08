Two large wildfires burning in southwest Colorado

The Quartz Ridge Fire and Bear Creek Fire started last week near Pagosa Springs.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Two large wildfires – the Quartz Ridge Fire and the Bear Creek Fire – started last week in the San Juan Mountains and have burned more than 700 acres between them on Tuesday.

The San Juan Type 3 Incident Management Team took command for both fires Tuesday morning after the fires showed substantial growth the day before, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Quartz Ridge Fire is the larger of the two wildfires, having burned 560 acres, and its smoke column is visible from Pagosa Springs and the surrounding area, the Forest Service said. It was discovered on Aug. 5, was started by lightning and was 0% contained as of Tuesday.

Firefighters aren't able to directly engage the fire because it's burning in a remote wilderness area on steep terrain, the agency said. The Quartz Ridge Fire was visible to travelers on U.S. 160 and Colorado 84 and from Pagosa Springs, Bayfield and Durango.

The Bear Creek Fire is burning about 2 1/2 miles west of the Weminuche Valley and, as of Tuesday, had burned about 150 acres since it started Aug. 1, the Forest Service said. The fire was started by lightning and was 0% contained.

Firefighters worked to suppress the fire when it first started but have since backed off due to increased fire behavior and are monitoring the blaze, the agency said.

Several Forest Service trails were closed due to the Bear Creek Fire: Little Sand Trail, Shaw Creek Trail and Falls Creek Trail. The fire is visible from Pagosa Springs and Bayfield and to travelers on U.S. 160 and Colorado 84.

More 9NEWS coverage of wildfires:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.