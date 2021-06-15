Smoke seen for miles from a wildfire south of Craig

The fire is burning near Colorado Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 17, which is in between Meeker and Craig.

MOFFAT, Colo. — Multiple agencies are battling a wildfire that started burning near a large mine south of Craig.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze has been named the Collom Fire. It is burning in the area of Colorado Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 17, which is near the Colowyo Coal Mine.

The fire is burning sage and oak brush, according to deputies, and the Bureau of Land Management, Craig Fire Protection District and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Wildland fire crew are providing ground and air resources.

There is no word on exactly how large the fire is, or if any structures are in danger. There also hasn’t been an update on when the fire is expected to be contained.

The fire was reported on a day where Denver hit a temperature record with a high of 101 degrees, and an excessive heat advisory was issued for the Western Slope, which is experiencing drought conditions.

The very warm temperatures are expected to continue for the next two days.

Other wildfires have been reported along Interstate 70 in Summit County, leading to closures in recent days.

This has prompted multiple Colorado mountain counties to put fire restrictions into place.