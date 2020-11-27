After the fire: Community Foundation wants to raise $1 million for watershed recovery

Post-fire watershed mitigation typically includes planting burned areas with native groundcover and trees as well as stabilizing streambeds.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has launched an initiative aimed at helping to restore the watersheds of the Poudre and Big Thompson rivers damaged by this year’s devastating wildfires.

> The video above aired on Nov. 6 and is about 469 structures damaged or destroyed by Cameron Peak Fire.

The goal for the NoCoFires Fund is to raise $1 million for long-term mitigation efforts. The Bohemian Foundation has pledged to match the first $250,000 in pledges made to the fund.

The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires together burned more than 400,000 acres, impacting the Poudre and Big Thompson watersheds and communities downstream.

Preliminary estimates show mitigation in the Poudre River watershed alone will cost around $50 million, according to the Community Foundation.

