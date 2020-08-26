Crews work 22-acre Coulter Fire north of Rifle Gap Reservoir

There are no immediate threats to structures or evacuations in place as of Wednesday morning.

RIFLE, Colo. — Fire crews are working a 22-acre fire about nine miles north of Rifle Gap Reservoir in the White River National Forest.

The Coulter Fire was first reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday following a thunderstorm that moved through the area. Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit are working the lightning-ignited fire.

On Tuesday, fire crews were able to stop the fire from actively spreading and will continue to work the fire Wednesday with two helicopters, two engines and about 60 firefighters, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service (USFA).

More thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in western Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, there is no immediate threats to structures or evacuations in place, said USFA.

The White River National Forest remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit all campfires and charcoal, even in developed areas.

For more fire information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

