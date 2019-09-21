GOLDEN, Colo. — Fire crews continued to battle the Bald Mountain Fire that sparked Friday afternoon and led to highway closures.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning that the fire is about 10 percent contained and remains at 25 acres. The fire did not grow overnight. Crews will continue to focus on attacking hot spots.

Pre-evacuations were sent to some neighborhoods last night, but no official evacuation order was sent out, the sheriff's office said.

U.S. 6 will remain closed between Hwy 93 and Hwy 119 until the fire is completely contained.

Jefferson County Open Space said Clear Creek Canyon Park, and Beaver Brook and Lookout Mountain trails, were closed and would be evaluated before they were reopened. The parking lot at Windy Saddle also was closed.

Adam Goldman, with the Foothills Fire Department, encouraged the public to avoid the area.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire and are still working to figure out where the fire started.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.

