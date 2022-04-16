Crews prepare for potentially busy fire season

As of Saturday night, the 37E fire had burned 114 acres with 75% containment.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — This year has kept fire crews around Colorado busy, when it comes to battling wildland fires.

One of the most recent ones, the 37E Fire just north of Lyons in Larimer County, has burned around 114 acres, and is 75% contained as of Saturday night.

“So our efforts today have been to secure the lines so that with that anticipated weather it’s not going to get out," said Sergeant Derek Rosenquist with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit.

The weather he's referring to is an anticipated warmer and drier Sunday.

Sgt. Rosenquist said they typically expect grass fires from around January through the end of March before the "green-up" happens, but there wasn't the typical amount of snow last month.

“Having fire in the timber like this this early in the year, we don’t see it very often," he said.

For this time of year, he says they've been much busier.

But when it comes to having fire crews out for wildland fires, he estimates they've been out around eight to 10 times, which he calls "a little higher than normal."

Rosenquist says so far, the stamina of the crews in his department is good, but he recognizes the potential the traditional fire season may bring.

"Trying to make sure people are getting adequate rest before the traditional fire season starts – making sure we’re not spreading people too thin. But yeah everybody is … that I know in the fire business – ears are perked up. What’s this summer going to be like – kind of trying to mentally prepare for it – it could be busy," he said.

The acknowledgement of that preparedness he says also lies with the people who continue to have to evacuate from several fires already this year.

“I hate to say it you know ‘practice makes perfect’ it goes smoother every time – there is definitely a heightened awareness of what’s going on in the county with these fires,” he said.

The biggest advice he has for people that live in fire prone areas, is to begin doing fire mitigation around your home ahead of the summer time.