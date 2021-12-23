Fire crews working to contain 6-acre fire near CU Boulder East Campus

The fire was 60% contained as of 12:25 p.m. on Thursday.

BOULDER, Colo. — Fire crews were working Thursday to contain a 6.3-acre grass fire near CU Boulder's East Campus.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said they were working to determine the fire's exact size, but estimated it was about 6.3 acres.

The fire was building near the Space Science Building, according to fire officials.

The fire was still active as of 11:40 a.m., and Boulder Fire-Rescue was asking people to avoid the area.

"Firefighters are currently working on containing the fire. No structures are threatened at this time and there have been no injuries," Boulder Fire-Rescue said in a tweet.

Firefighters will remain on scene for some time and will continue monitoring as they work on containment.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced that Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect on Nov. 30.

The restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire including charcoal barbecues and grills.

Shooting off fireworks

Recreational shooting. Hunters with a valid and current hunting license are exempt.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated area that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

Several agencies were assisting with the wildland fire, including the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Boulder County Sheriff, Fourmile Fire, Louisville Fire Protection District, Lafayette Fire Department, and Lefthand Fire.