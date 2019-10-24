SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire, which broke out more than a month of ago south of Salida, is now 100% contained.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that moisture from this week's snowstorm helped firefighters contain the wildfire, which has burned nearly 9,000 acres since Sept. 8. The area has received about 4-inches of fresh snow over the last 24-hours.

All pre-evacuation orders related to the blaze have been lifted. Stage 2 fire restrictions within unincorporated Chaffee County have also been canceled.

The Decker Fire was sparked by lightning Sept. 8 and remained relatively small until strong winds caused it to swell to about 8,700 acres. The fire's growth prompted dozens of evacuations for residents living in the area.

Nearly 900 people worked to contain the fire.

