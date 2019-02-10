SALIDA, Colo. — Despite gusty winds, the Decker Fire grew just over 200 acres on Saturday and reached 6,155 acres near Salida.

On Sunday, the Decker Fire continued burning downhill on the west side of the fire, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said the fire's intensity changes based on wind direction, topography and vegetation type.

Winds were expected to be calmer Sunday, and authorities were making residents aware of possible smoke being visible over the fire on Monday.

The National Interagency Fire Center made an interactive map available outlining the Decker Fire that allows residents to enter their address and see their location respective to the fire. The map also provides hunting area information related to forest closures, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said.

Effective at 3 p.m. Sunday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze lifted evacuation orders set for residents in the following areas:

Fawn Ridge Subdivision

County Road 110, 111, 111a

Mountain Vista Estates (Paradise Acres)

Homes accessed above Mountain Vista Estates from County Road 104

Residents living east of County Road 104 who access private drives south of Hwy 50, with the exception of residents on County Road 101, Bear Creek.

The evacuation order still stands for Chaffee County residents living east of Bear Creek on CR 101, the sheriff's office said.

The pre-evacuation status will remain set for residents who are allowed back into their homes and should be ready to evacuate if the need arises, the sheriff's office said.

Residents are advised that fire activity and smoke will still be visible as there still is fire activity in the affected areas.

Operations Section Chief Rob Powell provided a briefing Sunday regarding the Decker Fire's status:

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office confirmed one cabin on Methodist Mountain was lost to the fire. One structure was also lost in Fremont County.

On Saturday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze told 9NEWS that the fire was a quarter-mile away from the nearest homes.

"It looks to me we are within about a quarter-mile that’s within our evacuation area. We have had one structure, we were able to confirm this morning, that was destroyed," said Spezze. "We’re concerned about the wind. The wind direction. Wind drives the fire. Our humidity is down, our temperatures are going up again, we have a lot of wind coming into the area."

Officials said they hope to get residents back in their houses as soon as possible but the priority is public safety.

The fire was sparked by lightning Sept. 8 and was burning nine miles south of Salida. It remained relatively small until strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday caused the wildfire to grow by nearly 1,700 acres.

The fire has continued to grow since then and was burning two miles south of Salida. Containment was at 5 percent. More than 800 personnel were working Saturday to contain the fire.

"It’s been hot. It’s been dry. There’s no humidity. There’s been no moisture for over a month and the winds have been nonstop," said Tim Towne who lives in Howard, a community where officials fear the wind could blow the fire. "Oh, you can definitely smell the smoke. You’ve been smelling it almost all week long."

Towne has been placed on pre-evacuation notice, meaning he and his family should be ready to leave if needed.

"At this point, it’s out of our hands," said Towne. "We’ve got all of our necessary papers packed up and ready to go. We’ve got our necessary clothes packed up and ready to go."

Mike Tombolatto, operations section chief, said the closest subdivision to the fire Saturday morning was Boot Hill, and firefighters had created a containment line to defend that subdivision. Crews were working on a containment line right on the fire's edge.

In areas that were more difficult to access, firefighters were cutting containment lines farther away from the fire, Tombolatto said. In the area around the Continental Divide, crews were scouting the land to make a plan to get a containment line around it, but the fire wasn't moving fast in that area.

As the fire burns the mountain, it also threatens the dreams of the residents who live nearby.

"I just moved here two months ago. I’m actually building a house on Methodist Mountain," said Beth Scully, a resident of Salida. "It’s supposed to be our retirement home. We’ll see how that works when it finishes out. It was our dream home up here."

The home she's building is now just a mile away from the flames. She hopes the wind will push the fire in the other direction.

"A whole lot of helplessness. There’s nothing I can do except wait and watch it burn," said Scully. "It’s a fire. The fire’s going to do what the fire’s going to do. There’s a lot of unknown."

Members of the Salida community have been showing their support for fire personnel battling the flames.

Incident Commander Mark Giacoletto said there are concerns for structures in the Howard area, about 14 miles southeast of Salida. Some Howard residents were notified at a meeting on Friday to prepare for evacuations.

Giacoletto added that the sheriff's office will make the decision when to allow residents to return to their homes.

Decker Fire Perimeter as of 10/3/2019

US Forest Service

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office personnel have been escorting residents into affected areas and also are providing nighttime patrols to help prevent burglaries, sheriff officials said during the Saturday public meeting.

At least 130 homes and about 300 people are in the evacuation zone.

County Road 104, 107 and 110 above County Road 111 are closed to traffic going up into Methodist Mountain because of the fire danger.

Officials said Saturday that they expect the evacuation to be maintained until at least Sunday when conditions will be reassessed.

Others have been placed on pre-evacuation notice, meaning they could be told to leave at any time.

"If the embers go to 15,000 feet and with a 45 mph wind, it doesn’t take them long to go 8 miles. If they’re still hot and they hit a tree two blocks from the house, you’re toast," said resident Jerry Scavezze as he walked out of a meeting Friday at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department for people in the pre-evacuation zone. "All the stuff can be replaced. It’s just stuff. It’s the family photos, take the hard drive, take the stuff that really matters that you can’t replace. Get that out of the house."

Scavezze said he canceled a trip to the East Coast to stay back and protect his home.

"It jumped the ridge overnight and started coming down towards Salida. We didn’t expect that to happen either," said Susan Bethany, who was at the meeting with Scavezze. "We’ve had enough fires happen around us and you think, what would I do if it happened to me? Well, I guess it’s happening."

The weather is presenting challenging firefighting conditions with wind and dry air, the incident command team said.

Wind gusts reached up to 40 mph Friday, the team said. High winds were also expected on Saturday. A red flag warning was in effect.

It was possible strong winds would ground aircraft and prevent them from being used as a resource, according to the incident command team.

West Metro Fire Rescue sent four members of its rapid extraction team to the fire on Friday afternoon. They could be at the fire for up to 14 days.

The team has specialized training in wildland fire and rope rescue, according to a Facebook post from the agency. They'll be working to rescue injured firefighters, provide emergency medical care and then get them to a hospital if necessary.

The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at the Salida United Methodist Church at 228 E. 4th St. in Salida, which would be open until 7 p.m. Saturday. The evacuation center is a good place to get food, water, and information.

The evacuation center was moving Sunday to the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sacket Ave. in Salida.

Large animals can be taken to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

Small animals can be taken to the Ark-Valley Humane Society at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista.

Dry conditions continue to persist throughout Chaffee County, which prompted officials to enact a Stage 2 fire ban, which prohibits all open fires – including charcoal fires – and any type of open burning. The Sheriff's Office said deputies will strictly enforce the order and will cite violators.

