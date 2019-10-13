FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Decker Fire, which has burned more than 7,300 acres near Salida, is 30% contained, fire officials said Sunday.

Just after noon Sunday, the fire jumped the Rainbow Trail near Bear Creek as crews were working on lines to hold the fire west of the trail, fire officials said. Firefighters were pulled from the line as the fire burned northeast in the Bear Creek area.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said that due to fire activity, the communities of Wellsville and Swissvale are now on pre-evacuation status.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Operations Section Chief Mike Tombolato provided the latest update on the Decker Fire:

Fremont County Sheriff's Office PRE-EVACUATION notice*** Zone 3 in Howard is now on pre-evacuation notice. Zone 1 and 2 are still on pre-evacuation notice.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality advisory for the following affected areas: southeastern Chaffee and northwestern Fremont Counties, including, but not limited to the communities of Salida, Cleora, Wellsville, Howard, Coaldale, and Cotopaxi.

An additional zone was added to the county's preevacuation orders on Sunday afternoon:

