JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews are still battling a 13.5-acre wildfire near Deer Creek Canyon Park, officials said.

CodeRed evacuation notices were sent to 314 homes in the area on Thursday, according to Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District.

Homes in the White Deer Valley and Deer Creek Mesa neighborhoods are affected, as well as the area near Samson Road, Mill Hollow Road, and Sunburst and Hunter's Ridge neighborhoods.

"The homes are around an open space area, however, they are not being threatened," said Stacee Martin, a public information officer for Evergreen Fire Department who was giving updates on the fire late Thursday. "We have crews in place and they are monitoring that."

The evacuation center at Chatfield High School was moved Friday morning to Ken Caryl Ranch House at 7676 S. Continental Divide, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Large animals were evacuated to Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

One family out hiking in the area was located safely, Jeffco Sheriff's Office said.

In a tweet Friday morning, Inter-Canyon Fire said the fire is now 50% contained. Firefighters are taking advantage of cooler temperatures and increasing humidity to attack the fire. The focus Friday includes improving the perimeter of the fire line and attacking hot spots within the burn area.

Inter-Canyon Fire described the blaze as a “dirty burn” -- meaning there's significant amounts of unburned fuel within the fire perimeter that requires extensive work to dig into smoldering vegetation.

More than 110 firefighters from several local agencies and 36 pieces of fire equipment are on scene. Air support is expected to assist Friday morning, Martin said.

Inter-Canyon said steep terrain and heavy oak fuels are challenging crews.

"The fuels are dry. It’s been hot the last few days," Martin said. "It’s a southeast-facing slope so it’s steep, it’s rocky, it’s small brush and they go up very quickly.

No structures inside the park have been lost, Martin said.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. after neighbors noticed smoke and flames. South Valley Park, Hildebrand Ranch Park and Deer Creek Canyon Park will remain closed on Friday.

The fire is still under investigation and officials have not commented on the cause.

