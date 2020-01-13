DENVER — As devastating bushfires continue to burn in Australia, Denver Zoo is doing its part to help with relief efforts.

In addition to making an immediate contribution of $5,000, the zoo will match up to $5,000 in additional donations through its Field Conservation fund to Zoos Victoria, whose animal care experts are on the front lines of the wildlife rescue efforts.

The brush fires racing across New South Wales and Victoria have impacted nearly a billion mammals, birds and reptiles, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

Denver Zoo said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will evaluate other ways to assist in the future.

“The scale of loss is staggering and heartbreaking, with perhaps more than a billion animals killed, including many that are already threatened or endangered,” Denver Zoo said.

You can join the Zoo in supporting their efforts by making a donation through its Field Conservation Fund at this link.

