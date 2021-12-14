WATCH LIVE: Crews responding to fast-moving grass fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is at the scene of a grass fire Tuesday morning.
SMFR tweeted at 10:48 a.m. that crews were responding to a large, fast-moving fire on the east side of North Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) in Douglas County.
Fire officials estimated the fire to be around 10 acres, as of 11:05. Structures are being threatened, according to SMFR.
SMFR said at 11:14 a.m. that crews were making progress on containing the fire, and that structure protection was in place for one home.
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Highway 85 is closed in both directions between Titan Road and Chatridge Road.
This is a developing story, it will be updated.
