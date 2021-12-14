x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

WATCH LIVE: Crews responding to fast-moving grass fire in Douglas County

South Metro Fire said a large, fast-moving fire is on the east side of U.S. 85 in Douglas County.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is at the scene of a grass fire Tuesday morning.

SMFR tweeted at 10:48 a.m. that crews were responding to a large, fast-moving fire on the east side of North Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) in Douglas County.

Fire officials estimated the fire to be around 10 acres, as of 11:05. Structures are being threatened, according to SMFR. 

SMFR said at 11:14 a.m. that crews were making progress on containing the fire, and that structure protection was in place for one home. 

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Highway 85 is closed in both directions between Titan Road and Chatridge Road.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

RELATED: After the East Troublesome Fire: Insurance process slows down rebuilding

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

RELATED: Miners Candle Fire near Idaho Springs 100% contained

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

RELATED: $2.6 million given to Colorado for Cameron Peak Fire recovery efforts

RELATED: 'The best of America': Family of pilot killed fighting fire thanks Coloradans for support

RELATED: Warming temperatures change the structure of the atmosphere

RELATED: Activists call for more climate action during rally at state capitol

In Other News

Grass fire in northern Larimer County now fully contained