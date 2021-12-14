WATCH LIVE: Crews responding to fast-moving grass fire in Douglas County

South Metro Fire said a large, fast-moving fire is on the east side of U.S. 85 in Douglas County.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is at the scene of a grass fire Tuesday morning.

SMFR tweeted at 10:48 a.m. that crews were responding to a large, fast-moving fire on the east side of North Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) in Douglas County.

Fire officials estimated the fire to be around 10 acres, as of 11:05. Structures are being threatened, according to SMFR.

SMFR said at 11:14 a.m. that crews were making progress on containing the fire, and that structure protection was in place for one home.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Highway 85 is closed in both directions between Titan Road and Chatridge Road.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

Update: Firefighters are making good progress on containment and structure protection is in place on one home. Media staging at SMFR Fire Station 40 located at 10297 N. Chatfield Dr near Highway 85 and Titan Parkway. pic.twitter.com/LJKdB8KAjV — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 14, 2021

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.