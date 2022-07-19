Crews respond to multiple wildfires in Eagle County

One fire between Gypsum and Dotsero was estimated to be 10 acres in size. Two other wildfires were quickly contained.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews responded to multiple fires in Eagle County Tuesday afternoon.

Eagle County PIO posted on Facebook that crews were responding to three different fires reported in the area.

The South 133 Fire was reported at 1:51 p.m. near mile marker 133 on westbound Interstate 70 between Gypsum and Dotsero. As of 3:17 p.m., it was estimated to be about 10 acres in size and burning sagebrush, juniper and pinyon in the area. Air support was called in for assistance.

The Wapiti Fire was reported at 2:04 p.m. off of Wapiti Road north of I-70 near Eagle. One to two juniper trees were on fire, covering about a tenth of an acre. At 2:44 p.m., Eagle PIO said that fire was contained.

Another fire was reported in the Buckhorn area involving a single tree, estimated to be about a tenth of an acre. At 2:33 p.m., Eagle County PIO said civilians in the area had already taken action to put the fire out when crews arrived at the scene. At 4:02 p.m. they said the fire was contained, and that crews would continue to patrol and monitor the area.

At least two of the fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning strikes, but Eagle County PIO did not immediately clarify which ones those were.

*WILDFIRE ALERT* - Multiple fires reported in Eagle County, multiple agencies responding. Please do NOT call dispatch.... Posted by Eagle County PIO on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

