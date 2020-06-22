Week after East Canyon Fire blew up near Durango, it's now 79% contained

The wildfire in southwest Colorado was 2,905 acres on Monday, the same size as the day before, says the incident management team.

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — The East Canyon Fire in southwestern Colorado hasn't grown over the past 24 hours, while containment has continued to increase, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said on Monday.

As of 8 a.m, the wildfire was 2,905 acres, which was the same size as the day before. Containment jumped from 53% to 79%, according to a press release from the incident management team.

The wildfire started June 14, caused by lightning. By Tuesday, it had swelled to more than 2,700 acres, burning about two miles southeast of the town of Mancos, with a smoke plume visible for miles, according fire officials.

Lighter winds and quieter fire behavior over the next few days allowed firefighters to increase containment. By Monday morning, the north and east sides of the fire were fully contained and crews were working to extinguish hot spots on the south and west perimeters, according to the release.

As the fire's spread slows, some crews, engines and aircraft are being released or reassigned to other incidents, the release says.

Last week, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for an area near Mancos, about 20 miles west of Durango, according to Montezuma County. The order applied to the Elk Spring and Elk Stream subdivisions. Cherry Creek Road in La Plata County was also evacuated.

The evacuation order was lifted on June 18. No structures have burned in the fire, according to the incident management team.

The Durango Interagency Type 3 Team took command of the fire as of 6 a.m. last Monday. Resources included three helicopters, multiple air tankers and more than 60 firefighters.

People were being asked not to fly drones anywhere near the fire, as that interferes with aerial operations.

A Red Flag Warning was issued in the area from noon to 9 p.m. Monday, according to the incident management team. Winds were expected to be out west with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.