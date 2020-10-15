New fire ignites in Grand County, forces evacuations

The fire named the East Troublesome Fire was reported Wednesday.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations have been ordered after a new wildfire started Wednesday in Grand County.

Early Thursday morning, officials issued evacuation orders for people in the area north of County Road 21. Pre-evacuation notices were sent to people living south of County Road 21 near the town of Parshall.

People in the Bighorn Park subdivision were ordered to leave Wednesday due to the closeness of where the fire was burning.

The fire has been named the East Troublesome Fire.

It's burning on Arapaho National Forest lands near Grimes Peak, fire officials said. That is north-northwest of Hot Sulphur Springs and northeast of Kremmling.

The fire had consumed 391 acres, as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire is being fueled by grasses, sage and lodgepole pine trees, officials said.

Strong, gusty winds up to 45 mph, helped spread the fire to the east Wednesday, officials reported.

Officials said the fire is burning in an area where fire engines cannot get access.

Fire personnel and aircraft from the Middle Fork and Williams Fork fires were expected to be on scene of the East Troublesome Fire Thursday morning. The Middle Fork Fire is burning in Routt County about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness. The Williams Fork Fire is burning in the southern part of Grand County.

The cause of the East Troublesome Fire is still being investigated.

The East Troublesome Fire is the third wildfire reported in Grand County within the last couple of months.

The Williams Fork Fire ignited on Aug. 14 and has burned 14,577 acres so far. There are more than 350 fire personnel fighting the fire.

The Deep Creek Fire, which is now 100% contained, started Oct. 7 and burned 88 acres.