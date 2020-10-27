Containment reaches 20% for East Troublesome Fire

Some evacuees were allowed to return home on Monday.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Containment for the East Troublesome Fire has reached 20% and, as of Monday, Oct. 26, some of the evacuated residents were allowed to return home.

A cold front brought snow and temperatures below zero and while that certainly helps, it isn't enough to get the fire completely out, the deputy incident commander for the East Troublesome and Williams Fork Fires commander said Tuesday morning.

"Winter has come upon us," said Randy Johnson. "Today we woke up to minus 11 and fresh snow on the ground the fire camp and across both incidents."

Despite that, it will only slow and not stop the fire because it will melt on the coming days.

"It may be hard to process, it's hard for firefighters at times too, but we don't consider this a season-ending event. The moisture content in this amount of snow does not equate to enough of precipitation."

The fire, which started on Oct. 14 in Grand County, has burned 192,560 acres after experiencing explosive growth last week.

Officials estimate as many as 300 to 400 homes have burned in the East Troublesome Fire, a law enforcement source told 9NEWS on Sunday. Crews are still assessing damage, but the homes belonging to at least seven fire personnel are complete losses, the Grand Lake Fire Protection District said.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) on Monday announced plans for residents to re-enter areas on the east side of Highway 34.

At 2 p.m. Monday, all areas south of the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 6, east and west on both sides of the highway, including all areas of County Road 6 were reopened, according to a Facebook post. County Road 40 remains closed.

At 4 p.m., areas on the east side of Highway 34, north into the town of Grand Lake opened just to the north of the Gateway Inn. Residents will be allowed to access those areas east of Highway 34. Areas west of Highway 34 will remain closed as crews continue their work on the fire.

The fire remains active in areas west of Highway 34, and road closures are possible in the re-opened areas due to firefighting activity and road conditions, according to the GCSO.

Residents returning home are advised to ensure an adequate food supply prior to returning home as there was a period of time when electrical power was lost in the area, GCSO said.

Anyone with questions about reopening can call the Grand County Emergency Operations Center at 970-725-3803.

The fire is the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history and it's burned not far from the Cameron Peak Fire, which has burned more than 200,000 acres.

