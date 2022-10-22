Fast-moving wildland fire forcing evacuations south of Colorado Springs

The Sweetwater Fire is burning between Fountain and Wigwam near Fort Carson.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire broke out Saturday afternoon forcing evacuations in southern El Paso County.

The fire has been named the Sweetwater Fire. It's burning west of Interstate 25 near Pikes Peak International Speedway between Fountain and Wigwam.

The evacuation borders are:

East - Donner Pass View

West - Fort Carson

South - High Stakes View

A north border was not given by the sheriff's office. Anyone living within those areas is asked to evacuate immediately, the sheriff's office tweeted.

Residents with livestock and/or other animals within the evacuation zone who may need assistance removing their animals is asked to called the El Paso County Sheriff non-emergency line at 719-390-5555.

According to El Paso County Sheriff, 90 personnel from the El Paso County area and State of Colorado fire department's are responding to the fire.

As of 4:00 p.m., the fire was estimated at 300 acres with no containment.

The cause of the fire has not been identified.

This is a developing story and we will be updating as information becomes available.

Previously identified evacs still in place for the #SweetwaterFire in Hanover near PPIR. The Hanover FD is currently the lead fire agency. Fire is currently 75 acres, 0% contained. @EPCSheriff will continue to put out public safety messaging. https://t.co/qRabnHt92D — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 22, 2022

