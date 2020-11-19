Fire burning near Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs forcing evacuations

The fire is burning in the area of Bear Creek Park, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Evacuations have been ordered for some residents in Colorado Springs after a grass fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Colorado Spring Fire Department (CSFD) said grass and brush are on fire in the area of Bear Creek Park.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes on Electra Drive and Nebula Court, another tweet from CSFD says. The public has been asked to avoid the area as crews fight the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.