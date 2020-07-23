Elephant Butte Fire near Evergreen 100% contained

The fire started on July 13. Crews said the fire was completely controlled and contained on July 22.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Elephant Butte Fire near Evergreen in Jefferson County has been officially controlled and contained, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out on July 13 just west of Evergreen Lake.

Evacuation notices went to about 1,000 homes in the area of the 31000 block of Upper Bear Creek Road on July 13, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). The evacuation orders were lifted the following day.

Alderfer/Three Sisters Park and Elk Meadow, two popular open spaces, were also evacuated and closed. Those parks reopened on July 20.

The fire burned heavily in the afternoon on July 13 and most of the day July 14.

Firefighters got help on July 14 from cooler temperatures, increased humidity and heavy rain.

Firefighters said the biggest challenge in fighting the Elephant Butte Fire was that it burned in rocky, steep terrain with many surrounding trees.

Two helicopters and a large tanker also assisted with fire mitigation after the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) ordered aircraft support.

The helicopters scooped water from Evergreen Lake to dampen the blaze and the tanker laid down a long line of fire retardant to keep the fire hemmed in.

More than 100 personnel from several departments fought the fire, according to JCSO.

Firefighters monitored the burn area for any flare ups and kept the smoldering tree stumps from rekindling.

The Elephant Butte Fire burned burned about 50 acres.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.