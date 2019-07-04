FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 2.8-acre wildfire that was burning south of Colorado Springs on Sunday is contained.

The Pawnee Fire broke out at about 2 p.m. and was burning near Fort Carson, just west of Highway 115 and Rock Creek Mesa Road, according to Fort Carson spokesperson Brandy Gill.

Some residents on Rock Creek Mesa and Pine Oaks roads were evacuated as a precaution, Gill said. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted.

No injuries were reported and no homes were lost in the fire, El Paso County PIO said on Twitter. Firefighters are continuing mop up efforts in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fort Carson Fire was the lead agency battling the blaze. The El Paso County Wildland Fire Team assisted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS