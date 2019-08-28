GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. —

An entire subdivision has been evacuated due to a wildfire that broke out near the Glenwood Springs Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department said the Four Mile Ranch subdivision and lower Four Mile Houses are all under an evacuation order due to what’s been dubbed the Sunrise Court fire.

This neighborhood is south of Interstate 70 and downtown Glenwood Springs, and off of State Highway 82.

Firefighters are asking all evacuated residents to gather at the former Safeway parking lot at 2001 Grand Avenue.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted that heavy smoke is visible due to the blaze, and asked that people avoid the area due to heavy first responder presence.

The fire department said tankers are en route from Grand Junction. In addition to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue, the Carbondale Fire Department and local law enforcement agencies are all on the scene.

