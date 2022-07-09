Evacuations ordered due to Larimer County grass fire

The fire closed portions of Interstate 25 for about two hours Saturday afternoon.

WELLINGTON, Colorado — Evacuations have been ordered for a grass fire that closed a portion of Interstate 25 in Larimer County Saturday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire, which was first reported around 1:45 p.m., has burned about 100 acres north of Wellington, the sheriff's office said.

Around 3:45 p.m., evacuations were ordered for the area bordered by County Road 7 to the west, Interstate 25 to the east, Ranch Horse Road to the north and Rising Eagle Road to the south.

All residents in that area should evacuate immediately. Residents can evacuate using County Road 7, the sheriff's office said.

Evacuation map provided by NOCO Alert:

Portions of Interstate 25 were closed as crews fought the fire. The interstate reopened just before 4:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.