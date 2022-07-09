Evacuations ordered due to Larimer County grass fire

WELLINGTON, Colorado — Evacuations have been ordered for a grass fire that closed a portion of Interstate 25 in Larimer County Saturday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire, which was first reported around 1:45 p.m., has burned about 100 acres north of Wellington, the sheriff's office said.
Around 3:45 p.m., evacuations were ordered for the area bordered by County Road 7 to the west, Interstate 25 to the east, Ranch Horse Road to the north and Rising Eagle Road to the south.
All residents in that area should evacuate immediately. Residents can evacuate using County Road 7, the sheriff's office said.
Evacuation map provided by NOCO Alert:
Portions of Interstate 25 were closed as crews fought the fire. The interstate reopened just before 4:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.
RELATED: Heat Advisory issued for Front Range for Saturday; weekend heat wave could spike temperatures to over 100 degrees
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.