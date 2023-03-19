Larimer County wildfire fully contained

The voluntary evacuations issued for residents in Poudre Canyon on Sunday afternoon were lifted Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A 7-acre fire that started in Larimer County on Sunday is now fully contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Arrowhead Fire was fully contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was burning in the area of Highway 14 and Arrowhead, according to the Canyon Lakes Ranger District.

In a tweet around 2:06 p.m. Sunday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued voluntary evacuations from Arrowhead Lodge east to Riverside Drive, including residences on Riverside Drive. Residents were asked to gather essential items and prepare to evacuate.

The Sheriff's Office lifted those evacuation notices just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

"Successful initial attack on the #ArrowheadFire thanks to early spring conditions + previous prescribed & natural burns in area," the Forest Service said in a tweet. "Crews will continue work in challenging terrain to complete containment by tomorrow and no significant fire growth expected overnight."

Successful initial attack on the #ArrowheadFire thanks to early spring conditions + previous prescribed & natural burns in area. Crews will continue work in challenging terrain to complete containment by tomorrow and no significant fire growth expected overnight. @LarimerSheriff — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) March 20, 2023

The Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Dive Rescue team used boats to help firefighters and equipment get across the Poudre River safely.

Pics from the #ArrowheadFire today. Special thanks to Larimer County Dive Rescue for helping firefighters and equipment safely across the river!

Media may use these pics with credit to LCSO. pic.twitter.com/VjWbdfnvj8 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) March 20, 2023

Highway 14 was closed between Arrowhead Lodge and Rustic due to the fire activity. The highway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.