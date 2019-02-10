SALIDA, Colo. — Evacuations are underway for hundreds of residents living near the Decker Fire burning south of Salida after high winds caused the blaze to grow to more than 2,200 acres.

Evacuation order are in place for areas South of County Road 111 between County Road 104 and the west edge of Fawn Ridge Estates. That includes:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estates

Fawn Ridge Estates

Mountain Vista Village

County Road 104, 107 and 110 above County Road 111 are closed to traffic going up into Methodist Mountain because of fire danger.

Deputies with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office are going door to door in the evacuation areas to make sure residents received the notification and are evacuating. Evacuees are being asked to go to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds to check in for accountability and information. Large animals can be taken there as well.

A Red Flag warning remains in place for the fire area on Wednesday with 45 mph hours gusts possible. Flames and heavy smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles on Tuesday night.

Dry conditions continue to persist throughout Chaffee County, prompting officials to enact a Stage 2 fire ban, which prohibits all open fires – including charcoal fires – and any type of open burning. The sheriff's office said deputies will strictly enforce the order and will cite violators.

The Decker Fire was started by lightning on Sept. 8 in the Rio Grande and Pike-San Isabel national forests, about nine miles south of Salida. It has since burned more than 2,207 acres and is 5% contained, according to InciWeb.

