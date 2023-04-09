Foothills Fire crews have wildland fire 75% contained, homes under pre-evacuations

The Rainbow Hill Fire is burning north of El Rancho near Interstate 70 and crews have the wildland fire 75% contained.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Fire crews near Evergreen quickly responded to a wildland fire in the Summit Ranch neighborhood, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they had to evacuate a few homes in the area.

Crews just announced that the fire is 75% contained and the homes ordered to evacuate are now under a pre-evacuation only.

Foothills Fire Protection District said on Twitter that they responded to the fire north of El Rancho on Rainbow Hill. The fire is named the Rainbow Hill Fire.

The Sheriff's Office said crews began to evacuate a limited number of homes located on Summit Ridge Drive.

Fire crews are on scene of a grass fire near Rainbow Hill Rd which is visible from parts of I-70. A Lookout Alert was just sent to those within the map area below ordering evacuation for Summit Ranch Dr. #RainbowHillFire https://t.co/8FBYiFmPqC pic.twitter.com/DNuZLSKXpt — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) September 4, 2023

Winds are currently gusting 20-30 mph in the foothills near Evergreen. Winds will likely stay pretty breezy (30+ mph possible) over the next few hours.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





