Wildfire in Evergreen contained after causing 'limited evacuations'

The wildfire was fully contained as of mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Limited evacuations were underway due to a wildfire in Evergreen Wednesday afternoon, though firefighters later confirmed they had the fire fully contained.

Evergreen Fire Rescue said crews were working the fire in the area of Nob Hill Road and Industrial Way in North Central Evergreen. They later said around 3 p.m. that the fire was in the "mop up stage" after fully containing it.

Even with the fire contained as of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Evergreen Fire Rescue were still asking people to avoid the area.

High fire danger is in place across the Front Range on Wednesday due to gusty winds, warm temperatures, and a very dry air mass.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Please be aware - EFR is working a wildfire in the Nob Hill and Industrial Way. Limited evacuations are occurring for those in the immediate area. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/VPrYFovJW5 — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) May 11, 2022

Update: Fire has been contained and is in the mop up stage. Please continue to avoid the area for firefighters and emergency equipment. — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) May 11, 2022

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.