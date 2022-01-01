Families search through debris for valuables after Marshall Fire

Rock Creek residents returned home to see the debris for themselves and try to spot their possessions.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Families who know their home is gone are now searching through the debris to find anything valuable that is salvageable.

The Rock Creek area was hit particularly hard, and some residents returned home to see the debris for themselves and try to spot any valuables.

Michelle Maciszewski went to her father-in-law’s home, which was destroyed by the fire.

“Even if you don’t find anything, you still have to look,” said Maciszewski.

Her father-in-law lived in the home since 1996 and lost everything in the fire. He wishes he would have taken photos and family heirlooms.

“It was hard to see because he’s lived here for so long. And he has all his special treasures in there and he lost everything. That’s what was hard to see, all the family memories,” Maciszewski said.

The snow hindered finding much at all. It simply wasn’t safe to step over what was smoldering. The snow also made it difficult to see nails and other items that would be unsafe.

“I think that’s his dresser that’s hanging. That’s on the side right there from upstairs. I thought everything would be completely gone. So I have hope that we might find something,” said Maciszewski.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.