FEMA administrator explains federal assistance ahead of President Biden's visit to Boulder County

With a declaration of disaster, more assistance for individuals opened up.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Late on New Year's Eve, President Joe Biden formalized the disaster declaration given to him by Colorado's governor.

The declaration means that individuals impacted by the Marshall Fire can apply for assistance.

"The president could have offered public assistance or declared a public assistance declaration," said Nancy Dragani, Acting Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 8. "That would not have helped individuals. It would have just helped the government. So the fact that he included individuals in this declaration was absolutely critical for the individuals impacted to begin that recovery process."

Dragani encourages people impacted to apply now, even if they don't currently have all the documents needed.

Once people apply, they could have access to grants for immediate needs and unmet ones down the road.

It could also provide people with the opportunity to apply for loans through the Small Business Administration. The SBA has loans not only for businesses, but for homeowners and renters too.

Dragani said assistance varies based on individual needs and is not meant to be a substitute for insurance.

“So there are a variety of these programs available, but it is an individual solution," she said. "It is not a one-size-fits-all. It will depend on what kind of resources they already have. What kind of insurance. What their insurance benefit might look like."

Biden and the first lady plan to tour the areas impacted by the Marshall Fire on Friday.

“His visit doesn’t change what we can offer or how we offer it," Dragani said. "It does put the point out there that his visit means that this is a national issue and it has his national attention, the full force of his attention and the first lady."