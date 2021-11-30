$2.6 million given to Colorado for Cameron peak Fire recovery efforts

FEMA will provide 75% of the cost, with the State of Colorado responsible for the remaining share.

DENVER — FEMA announced on Monday that it will be funding $2.6 million to cover the costs incurred while fighting the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

According to the release, the funds will be going to the State of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and will be covering the assistance costs for 143 state and local cooperating agencies and the Colorado National Guard.

The funds are provided from the agency’s Public Assistance program under the major disaster declaration for Colorado issued on Jan. 15, following the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires.

Beginning in early September 2020, the Cameron Peak Fire burned over 208,000 acres in Larimer County. It was Colorado's largest-ever wildfire and it caused more than $6 million in market property losses, according to a report from the Larimer County Assessor's Office.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimbursements are made on a cost-sharing basis to states, counties, municipalities, tribes and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure. The estimated total cost of the project is $3.5 million. FEMA will provide 75% of the cost with the State of Colorado responsible for the remaining share.

FEMA has now approved more than $22.27 million in Public Assistance grant funds for Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfire recovery efforts.

